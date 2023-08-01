Stafford took a rest day Monday, but coach Sean McVay said after practice that the quarterback is healthy and that Stafford isn't expected to miss any more days of training camp, Eric Williams of Fox Sports reports.

Stafford's day off stemmed from a desire to get the quarterback on the same schedule as the regular season, when the goal will be for Stafford to throw four out of every seven days. After dealing with elbow soreness heading into last season and finishing the campaign on injured reserve due to a neck injury, Stafford is being deemed fully healthy heading into the 2023 campaign.