Stafford (neck), who has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, is showing improvement with his symptoms as he navigates the NFL's concussion protocol, and the Rams appear to view him as week-to-week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stafford was diagnosed with a concussion following the Rams' Week 9 loss to the Buccaneers, resulting in him being ruled out for his first game of the season in the team's Week 10 loss to the Cardinals. He returned to the lineup Week 11, only to exit early in the Rams' loss to the Saints after re-entering the concussion protocol. According to sources familiar with the situation, Rapoport notes that Stafford hasn't been officially diagnosed with another concussion, but the quarterback is dealing with crossover symptoms that has kept him in the protocol for the second time in three weeks out of an abundance of caution. Notably, head coach Sean McVay said that Stafford is dealing with a neck strain and experienced numbness in his legs after taking a hard hit against the Saints, but those symptoms have reportedly dissipated over the past few days. Even though the Rams enter Sunday's game sitting on a 3-7 record and will be heavy underdogs against the Chiefs with the unproven Bryce Perkins set to make his first career NFL start in Stafford's stead, the organization isn't yet considering shutting the 34-year-old signal-caller down for the season. The Rams will likely wait and see what progress, if any, Stafford demonstrates during their next three practices before deciding if he's ready to return to the lineup Week 13 for a divisional game against the Seahawks.