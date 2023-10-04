Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Stafford (hip) is slated to be a full practice participant, Greg Beacham of The Associated Press reports. "He's full go," McVay added. "He's as tough as it gets. We're not going to be running any zone read or anything like that today, so he'll be in good shape."

Stafford gutted through a hip injury during this past Sunday's overtime win at Indianapolis. On Monday, McVay clarified that Stafford was dealing with a bruised hip, per Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register. Despite the health concern, both quarterback and coach seem confident that Stafford will be able to play Sunday against the Eagles. A full practice Wednesday would set Stafford on a path to being able to do so.