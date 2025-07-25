Stafford (back) is expected to participate in the Rams' first padded practice of training camp Monday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Stafford reported to training camp earlier this week with a sore back, which has resulted in him working inside with team trainers in the meantime. After agreeing to a new two-year, $80 million contract with the Rams in the offseason, he's set to serve as the team's starting quarterback for a fifth consecutive season, and his top WR duo will be Puka Nacua and Davante Adams after L.A. moved on from Cooper Kupp.