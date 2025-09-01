Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Stafford is expected to start Sunday's regular-season opener against the Texans, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Stafford has practiced in full since his return to the field Aug. 18, so while his being named the Week 1 starter was expected, McVay hadn't actually communicated the decision until now. With gameday now approaching, the 37-year-old quarterback could begin having a cap on his reps as a form of load management, but barring a tangible setback in his recovery from the back injury that caused him to miss most of training camp and the preseason, fantasy managers will be able to count on Stafford's presence under center, a notable development for Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and RB Kyren Williams. Per Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site, starting left tackle Alaric Jackson (tailbone/blood clots) is also expected to play Week 1.