Stafford completed 26 of 43 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Commanders. He added one yard on his only carry.

The veteran QB looked the way of Puka Nacua (knee) early and often, with no other Ram pass catcher managing more than 20 receiving yards, and the star wideout was on the other end of a seven-yard TD toss in the fourth quarter that proved to be the winning score. Stafford has thrown a single touchdown pass in back-to-back games, after producing multiple TDs in five of six contests before that, and his options could get even thinner with Nacua headed for an MRI after getting hurt on L.A.'s final possession.