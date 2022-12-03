Stafford (neck) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Stafford is eligible to return in Week 17, but given the Rams' record through 13 weeks, it's hard to imagine the team will have much incentive to activate the Super Bowl-winning QB in what amounts to a lost season. The veteran quarterback began the year with questions regarding his damaged elbow, but Stafford seemed to ease those concerns with six consecutive weeks throwing for no less than 240 yards. While his 10:8 TD:INT ratio will go down as one of the worst rates in his career, it's hard to fault Stafford too much given the litany of injuries and poor play among the Rams' pass catchers. It's possible the Rams and Stafford could revisit the medical gameplan regarding his elbow given the 34-year-old now has an elongated recovery timeline, but expect more clarity on that situation to occur over the coming weeks.