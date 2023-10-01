Stafford completed 27 of 40 passes for 319 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 29-23 overtime win against the Colts. He also rushed twice for 14 yards.

Stafford was on pace to have his third straight game with more interceptions than touchdowns until his overtime heroics helped the Rams escape with a win. The veteran quarterback opened overtime with a 20-yard pass to rookie sensation Puka Nacua, then sealed the game with a 22-yard dart to Nacua, who burst past two defenders to score the game-winning touchdown. Stafford was banged up during the game with what may be a hip issue, something fantasy managers should keep an eye on before the Rams' Week 5 contest against the Eagles.