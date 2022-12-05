Coach Sean McVay said Sunday that Stafford is dealing with a spinal cord contusion and will likely miss the remainder of the season, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Stafford was placed on injured reserve Saturday and was ineligible to return until at least Week 17, and he'll likely be held out given the nature of his injury. The 34-year-old had also spent time in the league's concussion protocols in recent weeks and has appeared in just nine games this year. If he's shut down for the season, he'll finish the year having completed 68.0 percent of his pass attempts for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing 13 times for nine yards and a score. John Wolford will likely continue to serve as the Rams' starting quarterback in Stafford's absence.