Stafford completed 17 of 26 passes for 181 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Ravens. He also fumbled twice, losing one.

Stafford had a fairly efficient performance, but it was a tough day for the Rams' offense as a whole. They possessed the ball for only 22:05, while also running their offense with a hobbled Puka Nacua (ankle) for nearly three-quarters of the contest. As a result, Stafford failed to throw for multiple touchdowns since Week 1 and also turned in his lowest yardage total of the season. His outlook for Week 7 against the Jaguars will depend relatively heavily on Nacua's availability.