Rams' Matthew Stafford: Limited volume in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stafford completed 17 of 26 passes for 181 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Ravens. He also fumbled twice, losing one.
Stafford had a fairly efficient performance, but it was a tough day for the Rams' offense as a whole. They possessed the ball for only 22:05, while also running their offense with a hobbled Puka Nacua (ankle) for nearly three-quarters of the contest. As a result, Stafford failed to throw for multiple touchdowns since Week 1 and also turned in his lowest yardage total of the season. His outlook for Week 7 against the Jaguars will depend relatively heavily on Nacua's availability.
More News
-
Rams' Matthew Stafford: Nears 400-yard mark in OT loss•
-
Rams' Matthew Stafford: Clutch play in comeback win•
-
Rams' Matthew Stafford: Two touchdowns against Eagles•
-
Rams' Matthew Stafford: Another strong performance•
-
Rams' Matthew Stafford: Looks healthy in Week 1 win•
-
Rams' Matthew Stafford: Not on injury report, will start Week 1•