Stafford (right finger) was a full participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Stafford banged his right hand on a follow-through in the second quarter of this past Saturday's wild-card win at Carolina, and while his accuracy and touch dipped afterward, he still played all 76 offensive snaps, completing 24 of 42 passes for 304 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, rushing twice for no yards and taking only one sack. On Monday, coach Sean McVay revealed to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com that Stafford was diagnosed with a sprained index finger, but he also wasn't concerned about the quarterback's status for Sunday's divisional-round game in Chicago. Stafford himself expressed a similar sentiment Wednesday, telling Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register that he feels "great" and doesn't expect to wear any protection on his right hand. With a full listing to kick off the week, Stafford is good to go ahead of the weekend.