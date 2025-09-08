Stafford (back) completed 21 of 29 pass attempts for 245 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 14-9 victory over the Texans.

Stafford missed the entire preseason dealing with a minor back injury, getting cleared just in time to start the regular-season opener. The veteran signal-caller showed no ill effects under center, producing a 109.1 passer rating with no turnovers in a tight victory. With Davante Adams (4-51-0) replacing Cooper Kupp across from star wideout Puka Nacua (10-130-0) this season, Stafford has one of the best WR duos at his disposal heading into next Sunday's road game against the Titans.