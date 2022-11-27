The Rams are uncertain when Stafford (neck/concussion protocol) will be available to play again this season, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

After he entered the concussion protocol for the second time in less than a month following his early exit from the Rams' Week 11 loss to the Saints, Stafford didn't practice in any fashion this week before being ruled out ahead of Sunday's game in Kansas City. As Schefter notes, Stafford suffered a strained neck in the game against the Saints, but he hasn't yet been diagnosed with his second concussion of the season, despite his inclusion in the protocol. However, with head coach Sean McVay noting that Stafford was experiencing some numbness in his legs after taking a hit in the game against the Saints, the 3-7 Rams could be inclined to take a cautious approach with the 34-year-old. Despite their unfavorable position in the NFC playoff picture, the Rams aren't yet planning to shut Stafford down completely, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. With that in mind, Stafford looks like he'll avoid being placed on injured reserve for the time being and will be evaluated on a game-by-game basis.