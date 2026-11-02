Stafford left the locker room after Sunday's 24-9 win over the Charger with a bag of ice wrapped to his right arm, and Rams coach Sean McVay acknowledged Monday that the quarterback has been dealing with some arm soreness, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

McVay added that he'll defer to Stafford on the topic of how he's feeling ahead of this weekend's game against the Commanders. In any case, we'll know whether the QB's arm issue is something that could impact his practice or game availability no later than Wednesday, when the Rams issue their first practice report of the week.