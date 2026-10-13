Stafford completed 40 of 54 passes for 383 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Rams' 37-34 overtime loss to the Bills on Monday night.

Stafford's stellar final line underscores he did everything within his power to lead the Rams to victory, as the reigning MVP finished with his second-highest passing yardage total of the season and third 300-yard effort of the campaign. The night also marked Stafford's third multi-TD tally over the first five games, with his scoring strikes going to Davante Adams (four and five yards) and Puka Nacua (two yards). Nacua also was on the receiving end of a whopping 17 of Stafford's completions and the intended target on 24 of his pass attempts, but all of those efforts went for naught thanks to the Bills' block of a Harrison Mevis 48-yard field-goal attempt in overtime that would have sealed the victory for Los Angeles. Stafford and the Rams now will look to bounce back in a Week 6 home divisional matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday.