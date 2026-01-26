Stafford completed 22 of 35 pass attempts for 374 yards and three touchdowns while adding two carries for 16 yards in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

The veteran gunslinger walked into a harsh road environment against the league's stingiest defense in 2025 (17.2 points allowed/game) and twirled a statistical gem despite failing one game short of a Super Bowl appearance. The loss brings Stafford's MVP-caliber campaign to a close, where he finished three postseason contests averaging 312.0 passing yards with six touchdowns to one interception. Stafford was one of the top producers in fantasy this year after he amassed 4,707 passing yards and a career-high 46 touchdowns in 17 starts during the regular season. The 38-year-old blew past his draft value after a preseason back injury quelled expectations to start his 16th season in the pros. Stafford will run it back with the Rams in 2026 for the final year of his current deal with both of his superstar wide receivers (Puka Nacua and Davante Adams) in tow, so he should be one of the first signal-callers taken off the board in next year's drafts.