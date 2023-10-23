Stafford completed 14 of 29 passes for 231 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Steelers. He added one rush for eight yards.

Stafford closed the first half strong with two long completions of 36 and 31 yards, the latter of which went for his only touchdown of the day. He failed to carry that momentum forward, however, as the Rams offense stalled in the second half. As a result, Stafford ended up with one or fewer touchdowns for the sixth time in seven games this season. More recently, he's thrown for between 222 and 231 yards in his last three games. Even with Cooper Kupp back in the mix, Stafford has been an uninspiring fantasy option.