Stafford (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Rams coach Sean McVay revealed Wednesday that Stafford was put in the concussion protocol Tuesday based on his discussion with team physicians in the aftermath of a loss to the Bucs this past Sunday. If Stafford isn't cleared before Sunday's game against Arizona, the already-struggling Rams offense will be led by backup QB John Wolford.
