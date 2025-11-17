Stafford completed 15 of 28 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 21-19 win over the Seahawks.

Stafford's yardage total dipped as both pass defenses stepped up in the battle for first place in the NFC West, but he avoided mistakes and improved his TD:INT to 22:0 over the past seven starts, while the Rams picked off Sam Darnold four times. Stafford threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams in the first quarter and a six-yard touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson in the fourth quarter. The Rams will likely lean more on Stafford's arm in Week 12 against a beatable Buccaneers secondary that just allowed six total touchdowns to fellow potential MVP candidate Josh Allen.