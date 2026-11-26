Stafford completed 16 of 23 passes for 141 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and rushed once for no gain in the Rams' 26-13 win over the Packers on Wednesday night. He also committed a fumble recovered by Los Angeles.

Playing his second game without both Puka Nacua (IR, knee/toe) and Davante Adams (IR, hamstring), Stafford saw a notable downturn in his numbers and posted a new season low in passing yards. The veteran signal-caller also threw an interception for the fifth straight game, although his pick Wednesday didn't lead to any Packers points since Los Angeles intercepted Jordan Love just two plays later. Stafford also failed to throw a touchdown pass for only the second time this season, and the fact he also lost tight ends Tyler Higbee (chest) and Davis Allen (ankle) to in-game injuries didn't help his cause. On the positive side, there's an outside chance Stafford has Adams back in the fold for a Week 13 home showdown against the Chiefs on Thursday, Dec. 3.