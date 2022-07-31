Stafford, who didn't throw during spring workouts as he dealt with a right elbow issue, has resumed throwing in training camp, ESPN's Sarah Barshop reports.

In the process, the veteran QB has been able to begin building his on-field rapport with Allen Robinson, who was signed this offseason to bolster a wide receiver corps that also includes returnees Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson (knee), but no longer currently rosters Robert Woods (traded to the Titans) and Odell Beckham (still unsigned). Per Barshop, as training camp has progressed, the chemistry between Stafford and Robinson appears to be developing, with the report noting that the two connected on a nice play during team drills Saturday, which resulted in the signal caller finding Robinson between two defenders in the back of the end zone.