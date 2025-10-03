Stafford completed 30 of 47 passes for 389 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing once for no gain in the Rams' 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers on Thursday night. He also lost a fumble.

Stafford averaged an impressive 8.3 yards per attempt and facilitated four tallies of over 65 receiving yards for his arsenal of pass catchers. The veteran signal-caller connected with Kyren Williams (14 and eight yards) and Puka Nacua (one yard) for his trio of scoring tosses, his second consecutive such tally and fourth straight of multiple TD passes. Stafford's last two games have seen him put the ball up over 40 times apiece, which is a significant departure from his first three contests of the campaign when he averaged 31.6 pass attempts per contest. Stafford will next take aim at an injury-ravaged Ravens defense in a Week 6 road matchup on Sunday, Oct. 12.