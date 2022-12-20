Stafford (neck) said Tuesday he has no plans to retire, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Stafford simply responded "no" when asked if he intends to retire on "The Morning After" podcast, hosted by his wife Kelly. The veteran quarterback won't play again in 2022 due to a spinal cord contusion, but he's expected to avoid any sort of offseason procedure and instead make a full recovery through rehab. The 34-year-old signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Rams last March, all of which is guaranteed for injury, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. It's possible the 34-year-old could be medically cleared in time for OTAs this spring, but for the time being the Rams look set to roll with Baker Mayfield for the remainder of the 2022 campaign.