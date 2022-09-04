Rams head coach Sean McVay said Sunday that Stafford (elbow) will have no limitations during Thursday's season opener against the Bills, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Stafford dealt with discomfort in his right elbow that required an offseason injection, but he's since returned to full practices and won't have any limitations during the season opener. Per Rodrigue, McVay said Sunday that the Rams plan to manage Stafford's arm similarly to how they did last season, so it appears to be an ongoing issue despite it being labeled as an "abnormal" injury at first. When asked if Stafford could throw 50-plus passes Thursday, McVay said, "no hesitation."