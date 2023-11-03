Coach Sean McVay relayed that Stafford (thumb) won't practice Friday, but the quarterback will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Stafford was knocked out of the Rams' Week 8 loss at Dallas late in the second quarter and was unable to return after injuring his right thumb. He eventually was diagnosed with a sprained UCL in the appendage, which didn't allow him to practice Wednesday through Friday. McVay has considered Stafford day-to-day all along, and the coach even added Friday that he's willing to "take it all the way up until game time" before making a decision on the quarterback's availability for Sunday, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. With a 1:00 p.m. kickoff on tap, Stafford's status will have clarity before the early slate of games, and if he ends up inactive, the Rams will roll with Brett Rypien under center.