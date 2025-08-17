The Rams didn't provide an update regarding Stafford's (back) scheduled workout Saturday, with assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant deferring to coach Sean McVay's upcoming media session Monday to discuss the matter, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Stafford has yet to practice during training camp due to what initially was termed back soreness and more recently a disc issue in his back. After Stafford completed a workout without limitations last Saturday, McVay spoke in optimistic terms about the quarterback and an expectation that he'd get back on the field Monday, but that didn't come to pass. Stafford was scheduled for a similar workout this Saturday, but neither Pleasant nor a team spokesperson provided any insight into the situation, including whether it took place at all or if he was in attendance at SoFi Stadium for Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers. With three weeks to go until the Rams' season opener against the Texans on Sunday, Sept. 7, it remains unclear if Stafford will be available to direct the offense Week 1. In such a scenario, Jimmy Garoppolo would earn starts under center for as long as Stafford isn't available.