Stafford (back) is present at team facilities Monday but will not participate in practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said the plan was for Stafford to take part in at least individual drills Monday if his workout on Saturday went well, which it by all accounts did, so it's something of a surprise to see the veteran quarterback now in street clothes. That said, throughout training camp McVay has consistently demonstrated not only a tendency to approach Stafford's recovery with caution, but also to deviate from public commitments made about the team's approach to his rehab. There's no reason to yet believe that Safford's lack of participation Monday represents a setback in his recovery from the aggravated disk in his back, in other words. As has been the case since early training camp, Jimmy Garoppolo will continue handling first-team reps at practice.