Stafford is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Chargers, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Coach Sean McVay isn't breaking from his tradition of not playing key starters in the preseason. Stafford barely threw last summer due to an elbow issue and then battled a concussion and neck injury during the regular season, seeing his 2022 come to a close in Week 11. This summer, Stafford has been throwing regularly and has shown no ill effects from the neck issue. Joining Stafford on the sideline Saturday will be Cooper Kupp (hamstring) and Aaron Donald (coach's decison).