Stafford (thumb) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game at Green Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Stafford hasn't been able to log any on-field work since suffering a sprained UCL in his right thumb just before halftime of the Rams' Week 8 loss at Dallas. Coach Sean McVay called Stafford day-to-day all along, and the team will give the quarterback until Sunday morning before making a decision on his availability for Week 9. L.A. will post its list of inactives about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, and if Stafford's name is included, the Rams will turn to Brett Rypien under center.