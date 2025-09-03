Stafford (back) isn't listed on the Rams' initial Week 1 practice report Wednesday, thus paving the way for him to start Sunday against the Texans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After opening training camp as a non-participant due to a disc issue in his back, Stafford resumed practicing on Aug. 18 and has ramped up his activity level in the meantime to the point that L.A. didn't include him on the injury report at all to begin Week 1 prep. With his status clear ahead of this weekend, he'll be operating with skill-position group composed of RB Kyren Williams, WRs Puka Nacua and Davante Adams and TE Tyler Higbee.