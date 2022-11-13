Stafford (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

After entering the concussion protocol Tuesday, Stafford was unable to mix into drills until Friday, when he was limited at practice. Despite entering the weekend as questionable, he seemed like a long shot to play Week 10 considering the quick turnaround following the diagnosis, and he indeed won't be available Sunday. In Stafford's place, John Wolford will make the sixth appearance and third start of his career. Stafford will look to clear the aforementioned protocol ahead of next Sunday's road matchup with the Saints.