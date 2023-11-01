Coach Sean McVay said Stafford (thumb) won't practice Wednesday, but the quarterback remains "day-to-day," Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Stafford missed the entire second half of this past Sunday's loss at Dallas due to a right thumb injury that he suffered just before halftime. On Monday, McVay termed the issue a UCL sprain, and as of Wednesday, he noted he'll give Stafford "right up before the game" this Sunday at Green Bay to determine whether or not he'll be available Week 9. Such comments indicate Stafford doesn't necessarily need to practice Thursday or Friday to be able to suit up. Instead, his availability (or lack thereof) will come down to reduced swelling in his right hand and also grip strength. If Stafford ultimately is unable to go this weekend, Brett Rypien will direct the Rams offense.