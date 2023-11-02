Stafford (thumb) wasn't seen during the open portion of Thursday's practice, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

If he indeed goes down as a non-participant for a second day in a row, Stafford will have just one more opportunity this week to potentially test out the UCL sprain that he suffered in his right thumb this past Sunday in Dallas. Per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, coach Sean McVay does consider Stafford day-to-day, so the quarterback may not need to practice in order to be active for Sunday's game at Green Bay. If Stafford is unavailable, though, Brett Rypien is set the lead the Rams offense.