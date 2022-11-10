Stafford (concussion) was present but not in practice gear for Thursday's session, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com and Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Stafford initially wasn't seen on the field Thursday, but his lack of the aforementioned gear after showing up likely implies that another DNP is on tap to kick off Week 10 prep. Stafford entered the protocol for head injuries Tuesday, so he may not have enough time to complete all five phases before Sunday's contest against the Cardinals. If the preceding comes to pass and Stafford is inactive, John Wolford is next up to direct the Rams offense.