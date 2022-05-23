Stafford didn't throw during Los Angeles' voluntary OTAs on Monday due to the inflammatory injection he received in his elbow this offseason, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Stafford said in mid-April -- less than six weeks after the injection -- that his arm was feeling great, but he'll continue to play it safe during the offseason to avoid any potential setbacks. Rams head coach Sean McVay said the quarterback likely won't throw at all during OTAs, but he expects him to ramp things up for the start of training camp in July, per Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News.