Coach Sean McVay indicated Wednesday that he doesn't expect Stafford to throw in any team drills before Aug. 10, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

That date coincides with the completion of the squad's training camp practices at Irvine, Ca. That said, McVay reiterated that he's not overly concerned about Stafford's elbow and that the Rams' goal is simply to make sure that Stafford is ready for the team's Sept. 8 season opener against the Bills.