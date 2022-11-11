Stafford (concussion) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
With no activity yet since entering the concussion protocol Tuesday, Stafford could be destined for his first absence since joining the Rams in January 2021. The only glimmer of hope may be that he was able to take in the second session of Week 10 prep in street clothes on the side, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. Still, if Stafford remains a DNP on Friday, coach Sean McVay could clear up the entire situation by ruling him out and/or naming backup John Wolford the starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.
