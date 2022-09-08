Stafford underwent a procedure on his right elbow earlier in the offseason in addition to receiving an anti-inflammatory injection, but the quarterback reiterated a few days ago that he expects to have "no limitations" heading into Thursday's season opener versus the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rams head coach Sean McVay had previously confirmed earlier in the summer that Stafford received the injection, which McVay described as a treatment method that was "a little bit abnormal for a quarterback." Schefter's report of Stafford requiring a procedure for his throwing elbow is new information, but the 34-year-old supposedly feels better heading into the 2022 campaign than he did at this point in 2021, when he played through lingering pain in the elbow. The injury wasn't apparent in his production, as Stafford tied his career high with 41 touchdown passes while averaging a strong 8.1 yards per attempt during the regular season before guiding the Rams to a Super Bowl title in February. Stafford wasn't included on the Rams' injury report leading up to Thursday's opener, and McVay mentioned that any potential management plan for the quarterback's elbow will be "no different" from 2021.