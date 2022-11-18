Coach Sean McVay said Friday he expects Stafford (concussion) to play Sunday in New Orleans, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official website reports.

Stafford was a full practice participant Wednesday and Thursday and apparently is on track to clear concussion protocol before Sunday. If so, he'll have a tough task ahead of him, playing behind an injury-riddled, struggling offensive line, with star receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) out for at least four games and possibly the rest of the season. New Orleans also has been hit hard by injuries this year, including four defensive starters missing practice both Wednesday and Thursday.