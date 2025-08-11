Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Stafford (back) did not participate in practice because he didn't feel good enough coming off a workout Saturday, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

McVay had said Saturday that Stafford had no limitations in his workout and was expected to handle limited activity Monday, per Jackson, but he now mentioned a desire "to be flexible and fluid" while opting for caution and holding the veteran QB out of practice. Additionally, per Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register, McVay said it's unclear whether Stafford will practice Tuesday, and that the possibility of surgery as a potential treatment his aggravated disk "hasn't been a conversation that we've had." The red-light therapy chamber Stafford was spotted entering at team facilities Monday is also available to the entire roster, per Jackson, rather than having been brought in specifically for the veteran signal-caller's treatment. Jimmy Garoppolo will continue handling first-team reps until such time as Stafford retakes the field.