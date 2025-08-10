Rams head coach Sean McVay said Saturday that Stafford (back) had no limitations in his workout earlier in the day and that the veteran QB looked great, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports. "Looking forward to progressing him back into practice on Monday," McVay stated.

An aggravated disc in his back has kept Stafford out of practice throughout the preseason, but it appears he is just about past the issue. McVay conveyed Thursday that Stafford would resume practicing Monday if his workout Saturday went well, and given the head coach's comments after the team's preseason win over Dallas, it seems likely that the star QB will indeed be able to get back on the field for Los Angeles' first practice of the week, though he will participate only in individual drills, per Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register. Jimmy Garoppolo has been handling first-team reps, but the expectation has always been that Stafford would be ready for Week 1 of the regular season.