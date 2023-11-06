Coach Sean McVay sounded optimistic Monday that Stafford (thumb) will be back after the Rams' bye week, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com.

With Stafford inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers, Brett Rypien drew the start at QB in his place, but with the benefit of a Week 10 bye, it appears as though the Rams are hopeful Stafford will only miss one game due to an ulnar collateral ligament sprain in his right thumb. The team hosts Seattle on Nov. 19, and more context regarding Stafford's Week 11 status will arrive once the the Rams resume practicing ahead of the contest.