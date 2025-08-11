Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Stafford (back) did not participate in practice because he didn't feel well enough coming off a workout Saturday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

McVay had said Saturday that Stafford had no limitations in his workout and was expected to handle individual activity Monday, per Jackson, but he now mentioned a desire "to be flexible and fluid" while opting for caution and holding the veteran QB out of practice. Additionally, according to Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register, McVay said it's unclear whether Stafford will practice Tuesday and that the possibility of surgery as a potential treatment for his aggravated disc "hasn't been a conversation that we've had." The red-light therapy chamber Stafford was spotted entering at team facilities Monday also is available to the entire roster, per Jackson, rather than having been brought in specifically for the veteran signal-caller's treatment. Jimmy Garoppolo will continue handling first-team reps until such time as Stafford retakes the field.