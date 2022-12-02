Stafford (neck) won't play in Sunday's game against Seattle and remains uncertain to return this season despite clearing concussion protocol this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Rams still have a ton of injuries on the offensive line and aren't realistically in the playoff hunt, so Stafford might be shut down even if he's medically cleared to play. He's dealing with a neck injury in addition to his second stint this season in concussion protocol, leaving John Wolford as the starter Sunday against the Seahawks, though coach Sean McVay suggested he could also use Perkins, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.