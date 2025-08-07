Rams coach Sean McVay said Thursday that Stafford (back) will resume practicing Monday if his preliminary workout before Saturday's preseason opener against the Cowboys goes well, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

McVay emphasized that if Saturday's matchup against Dallas were a regular-season contest, Stafford would be able to take the field. The veteran quarterback has received an epidural to help manage an aggravated disk in his back, but Los Angeles' communications have consistently expressed that the expectation is for him to be available Week 1. Jimmy Garoppolo has handled first-team quarterback reps for roughly the last two weeks with Stafford sidelined, but barring any setbacks the Rams' starting QB will be back in the lineup to begin next week's practices, though Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports that he won't participate in joint practices with the Chargers.