Stafford (neck) said Monday that he expects to avoid surgery to address his spinal cord contusion and plans to be a full participant for OTAs in April, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. "I had obviously the thumb a couple years ago, and then elbow stuff that I wasn't able to really participate in a whole lot of stuff when it comes to throwing the football for a long time," Stafford said. "So to be able to do that at a way more regular pace, which is exciting for me as a player, that's what I want to do. I want to be out there, I want to be able to throw and be a part of the team."

After guiding the Rams to a Super Bowl title in his first season with the team in 2021, Stafford didn't throw in offseason workouts last spring while he battled elbow tendinitis. Even though he concluded the 2022 campaign on injured reserve, Stafford looks like he'll enter the Rams' offseason program more healthy than he was at the same point a year ago. Having received assurances from doctors that he won't require a potentially career-threatening surgery for his spinal cord, the 34-year-old Stafford has dismissed the possibility of retirement and also noted Monday that he remains committed to the Rams in spite of the uncertainty of whether head coach Sean McVay will stick with the organization in 2023.