Stafford feels comfortable with the passing game weapons that will be surrounding him for Sunday's game in Seattle, even though top wideout Cooper Kupp (hamstring) has been ruled out for the season opener, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports. "Cooper was out some of training camp as well and we had some guys have to come in there and step up and make plays for us and they've done that," Stafford said after Wednesday's practice. "Through joint practices, practicing against our defense, we've had a lot of guys step up and make some great plays and [I have] total trust in everybody that's put out there to go out there and make plays."

Over the past two seasons, perhaps no quarterback has been reliant on one pass catcher than Stafford on Kupp. In the 25 regular-season games the two have played together, Kupp has drawn a whopping 32 percent of the quarterback's targets. The Rams won't rely on any of their other pass catchers to singlehandedly fill Kupp's high-volume role on offense, but Stafford believes the wideout quartet of Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua and Ben Skowronek as well as tight end Tyler Higbee can capably absorb the vacated targets and ensure the passing attack remains productive. While the confidence that Stafford has expressed in his group of pass catchers may offer some reassurance, fantasy managers in leagues that start just one quarterback may be best off keeping the 35-year-old on the bench Week 1 with his go-to option out of the mix.