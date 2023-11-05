Coach Sean McVay said after Sunday's loss at Green Bay that Stafford (thumb) is "making good progress" as it pertains to gripping a football, "but it wasn't anywhere to where we thought he would be able to go for us" Week 9, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Stafford hasn't logged any on-field work since suffering a sprained UCL in his right thumb last Sunday in Dallas. He ended up being listed as questionable for Week 9 action, but as McVay indicated, Stafford was a long shot to be available in the end. The Rams have a Week 10 bye, so Stafford will have two more weeks to rest up before the team's next game Sunday, Nov. 19 against the Seahawks. Brett Rypien stepped in for Stafford this Sunday, completing 13 of 28 passes for 130 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, tallying three carries for 19 yards and fumbling twice (one lost).