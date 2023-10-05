Stafford (hip) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

As predicted by head coach Sean McVay prior to the session, Stafford didn't face any restrictions in the Rams' first practice of Week 5, according to Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. Stafford played through a bruised hip during this past Sunday's overtime win at Indianapolis en route to 319 yards, one touchdown and one interception. With his availability confirmed for this Sunday's game against the Eagles, he'll now wait and see whether two key skill-position players might also be available this weekend. Top wide receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring) was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday and put in a limited practice, while starting running back Kyren Williams didn't take part due to his own sore hip.