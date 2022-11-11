Stafford (concussion) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Stafford's return at the end of the week gives him at least some chance to play, after he was placed in concussion protocol Tuesday and held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday. The Rams will turn to backup QB John Wolford if Stafford isn't cleared by the team's medical staff and an independent neurologist before Sunday. The Rams and Cardinals are scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.